Teenager Student Killed By Hitting Car, Fellow Injures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Teenager student killed by hitting car, fellow injures

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A teenager female student was killed by hitting the speeding car at Circle Road, Mian Chanu.

According to police, the girl named Sheeza, aged around 12-13 years, an eighth-class student, was hit intensively when she was crossing the road. Her fellow named Zainub, aged around 8-9 years, studying fifth grade received multiple injuries as well as a result of striking by the vehicle.

Both of the victims were students of a local private school crossing the road hand in hand before met the mishap.

They were removed to DHQ hospital by rescuers where the medic pronounced Sheza to be dead already while Zainub admitted to undergo treatment for fractures and bruises on multiple parts of the body.

The car driver escaped swiftly soon after the accident.

Police registered the case with further investigation was underway.

