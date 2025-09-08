Teenagers held for minor’s rape, murder in Lower Dir

Police have arrested two suspects in the rape and murder case of an 8-year-old boy in the Adenzai area of Badwan in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested two suspects in the rape and murder case of an 8-year-old boy in the Adenzai area of Badwan in Lower Dir.

According to police, the suspects are between 14 and 15 years old and have been identified as Sanaullah and Muhammad Yasin.

The incident occurred a few days ago, after which local citizens and the trader community staged a strong protest, placing the victim’s body on the road.

Chakdara police have formally named both suspects in the rape and murder case. According to police, evidence of the murder has been obtained during interrogation of the suspects.