Open Menu

Teenagers Held For Minor’s Rape, Murder In Lower Dir

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 09:18 PM

Teenagers held for minor’s rape, murder in Lower Dir

Police have arrested two suspects in the rape and murder case of an 8-year-old boy in the Adenzai area of Badwan in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested two suspects in the rape and murder case of an 8-year-old boy in the Adenzai area of Badwan in Lower Dir.

According to police, the suspects are between 14 and 15 years old and have been identified as Sanaullah and Muhammad Yasin.

The incident occurred a few days ago, after which local citizens and the trader community staged a strong protest, placing the victim’s body on the road.

Chakdara police have formally named both suspects in the rape and murder case. According to police, evidence of the murder has been obtained during interrogation of the suspects.

Recent Stories

Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand ..

Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in gambling apps case

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues 16,524 single-phase meters for ..

2 minutes ago
 AC Chaudhry Arslan visits protective embankments o ..

AC Chaudhry Arslan visits protective embankments of Indus

2 minutes ago
 Social media addiction, commercialization mar pash ..

Social media addiction, commercialization mar pashto cnema in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

2 minutes ago
 Teenagers held for minor’s rape, murder in Lower ..

Teenagers held for minor’s rape, murder in Lower Dir

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive iss ..

DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive issued

3 hours ago
Special campaign launched to protect children from ..

Special campaign launched to protect children from violence in Punjab: Sara Ahme ..

3 hours ago
 Abbottabad police reshuffles SHOs across multiple ..

Abbottabad police reshuffles SHOs across multiple stations of district

3 hours ago
 At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against socia ..

At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent

3 hours ago
 KP Govt to launch digital E-Pension System

KP Govt to launch digital E-Pension System

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avo ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice

3 hours ago
 Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge

Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan