Two drug peddlers, house robbery gang arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Cantt Division Police, in a major operation against drug peddlers, arrested two accused, including a woman, from whose possession 65 bottles of liquor worth lakhs of rupees were recovered.

According to details, the Defense-C Police caught two drug peddlers red-handed. Those arrested include Kairis Masih and a female accused Maryam. Both the accused used to order drugs online through modern means and supply them to posh areas of Lahore.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and they have been handed over to the Investigation Wing for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Shahdara police have arrested a 3-member house robbery gang. The gang had broken into the house of a family who had gone on performing Umrah. According to the police sources, the Shahdara Town Police took timely action and arrested the 3-member house robbery gang.

The gang locked the women present in the house in a room during the incident and looted them. The arrested accused include Hassan Raza, Sajjad and Habib, while a local street resident also assisted the accused in the incident.