Abbottabad Police Reshuffles SHOs Across Multiple Stations Of District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:45 PM
In a significant reshuffle, several Station House Officers (SHOs) across Abbottabad district have been transferred and given new assignments as part of routine administrative changes
According to official sources, SHO Abdul Ghafoor, previously serving at Cantonment Police Station, has been posted as SHO Nawan Shehar. In his place, SHO Zubair of Changla Gali has been appointed as SHO Cantonment. SHO Shakeel, earlier posted at Mangal, has now been transferred to Changla Gali.
Similarly, SHO Bilal Khan of Bakoat has been posted as SHO Lora, while SHO Imtiaz Khan of Lora has been assigned to Sherwan Police Station.
SHO Nazak Ali, who was previously serving at Sherwan, will now take charge as SHO Bakoat.
Meanwhile, SHO Abdul Waheed of Nawan Shehar has been moved to line duty. SHO Ajmal Khan of Nara has been appointed as the new SHO of Nawan Shehar. In addition, Sub-Inspector Chanan Khan has been posted to Mirpur Police Station.
These transfers and postings are aimed at improving policing efficiency and ensuring better law and order across the district, officials said.
