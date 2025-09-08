Open Menu

DC Reviews Dengue Situation, Certain Directive Issued

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 06:45 PM

DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive issued

An important meeting on dengue prevention was under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema at his office on Monday to review the current dengue situation across the district and the ongoing anti-dengue activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) An important meeting on dengue prevention was under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema at his office on Monday to review the current dengue situation across the district and the ongoing anti-dengue activities.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that sweeping, larva surveillance, fogging, sanitation, and drainage work must continue effectively on a daily basis in all tehsils. He stressed that no negligence would be tolerated in anti-dengue measures and that all departments must fulfill their responsibilities diligently.

He further stated that without public awareness and participation, it is not possible to control dengue. Therefore, community mobilization campaigns should be intensified.

Citizens were urged to keep their homes and surroundings clean and to ensure that water does not accumulate.

It was decided in the meeting that the district administration, health department, and other agencies would strengthen inter-departmental coordination. Special teams will be deployed in affected areas to ensure immediate action. All Assistant Commissioners were instructed to submit daily reports of anti-dengue activities directly to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health, officials from the education Department, WASA, Solid Waste Management Company, Municipal Corporation, and other relevant departments.

Recent Stories

DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive iss ..

DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive issued

6 minutes ago
 Special campaign launched to protect children from ..

Special campaign launched to protect children from violence in Punjab: Sara Ahme ..

6 minutes ago
 Abbottabad police reshuffles SHOs across multiple ..

Abbottabad police reshuffles SHOs across multiple stations of district

6 minutes ago
 At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against socia ..

At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent

27 minutes ago
 KP Govt to launch digital E-Pension System

KP Govt to launch digital E-Pension System

20 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avo ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice

59 minutes ago
Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge

Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge

20 minutes ago
 SC four judges decline to attend full court meetin ..

SC four judges decline to attend full court meeting, write letter to CJP Afridi

1 hour ago
 ISSI inks MoU with China’s leading think-tank SI ..

ISSI inks MoU with China’s leading think-tank SIIS

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawal ..

Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawalpindi

24 minutes ago
 Commander UAE Naval Forces calls on CJCSC Gen Sahi ..

Commander UAE Naval Forces calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir

24 minutes ago
 President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on UAE N ..

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on UAE Naval Chief, hails strong bilat ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan