DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive issued

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) An important meeting on dengue prevention was under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema at his office on Monday to review the current dengue situation across the district and the ongoing anti-dengue activities.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that sweeping, larva surveillance, fogging, sanitation, and drainage work must continue effectively on a daily basis in all tehsils. He stressed that no negligence would be tolerated in anti-dengue measures and that all departments must fulfill their responsibilities diligently.

He further stated that without public awareness and participation, it is not possible to control dengue. Therefore, community mobilization campaigns should be intensified.

Citizens were urged to keep their homes and surroundings clean and to ensure that water does not accumulate.

It was decided in the meeting that the district administration, health department, and other agencies would strengthen inter-departmental coordination. Special teams will be deployed in affected areas to ensure immediate action. All Assistant Commissioners were instructed to submit daily reports of anti-dengue activities directly to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health, officials from the education Department, WASA, Solid Waste Management Company, Municipal Corporation, and other relevant departments.