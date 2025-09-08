- Home
- Business
- News
- Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues 16,524 single-phase meters for new electricity con ..
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues 16,524 Single-phase Meters For New Electricity Connections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 09:18 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started immediate provision of single-phase meters after issuing 16,524 meters to clear pending applications for new electricity connections that had remained unresolved up to June 30, 2025
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started immediate provision of single-phase meters after issuing 16,524 meters to clear pending applications for new electricity connections that had remained unresolved up to June 30, 2025.
General Manager Commercial & Customer Services Rao Mubashar Hayat said here on Monday that this initiative would specifically addresses the cases where applicants’ requests had been pending for more than two months.
He said that demand for meters has also been sought from all operational circles to ensure timely resolution of new cases received after July 01 so that electricity connections can be installed without delay.
In this regard, meters have already been distributed among the circles in proportion to their outstanding applications, he added.
Giving some details, he said that 2,599 meters have been allocated for FESCO’s First Circle, 5,186 for Second Circle, 95 for Jhang Circle, 5,233 for Sargodha Circle, 570 for Mianwali Circle and 2,841 for Toba Tek Singh Circle.
Total 16,524 single-phase meters have so far been issued for immediate installation, he added.
He further said that installation of all allocated meters would be carried out on a priority basis strictly against account numbers to ensure transparency in the process.
He instructed all Superintending Engineers (Operations) to avoid any delay in meter allocation and installation. The billing process is completed promptly once connections are energized, he added.
He said that FESCO is committed to facilitate the public by removing hurdles in acquiring new electricity connections. He warned that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated as timely service delivery and customer convenience are foremost priorities of the company.
Recent Stories
Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in gambling apps case
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues 16,524 single-phase meters for ..
AC Chaudhry Arslan visits protective embankments of Indus
Social media addiction, commercialization mar pashto cnema in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Teenagers held for minor’s rape, murder in Lower Dir
Philipines ambassador calls on governor Punjab
Two drug peddlers, house robbery gang arrested
WASA provided uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to flood victims duri ..
CM Command and Control System in Punjab on cards
KP Health Dept organizes dengue awareness walk led by Advisor Ihtesham Ali
DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive issued
Special campaign launched to protect children from violence in Punjab: Sara Ahme ..
More Stories From Business
-
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues 16,524 single-phase meters for new electricity con ..2 minutes ago
-
High-yield sugarcane varieties bring hope to local farmers4 hours ago
-
ICCI to work hand in hand with policymakers for economic revival4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar3 hours ago
-
AGP rejects allegations of errors in Audit Reports, reaffirms commitment to transparency5 hours ago
-
SECP registers 3,278 new companies in August 20255 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,810 more points3 hours ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 316 billion in the market3 hours ago
-
Pulses imports grew by 13.25% in first month of FY 2025-266 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Export of footwear increases 49.14% in July 20257 hours ago
-
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge7 hours ago