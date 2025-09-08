Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues 16,524 single-phase meters for new electricity connections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started immediate provision of single-phase meters after issuing 16,524 meters to clear pending applications for new electricity connections that had remained unresolved up to June 30, 2025.

General Manager Commercial & Customer Services Rao Mubashar Hayat said here on Monday that this initiative would specifically addresses the cases where applicants’ requests had been pending for more than two months.

He said that demand for meters has also been sought from all operational circles to ensure timely resolution of new cases received after July 01 so that electricity connections can be installed without delay.

In this regard, meters have already been distributed among the circles in proportion to their outstanding applications, he added.

Giving some details, he said that 2,599 meters have been allocated for FESCO’s First Circle, 5,186 for Second Circle, 95 for Jhang Circle, 5,233 for Sargodha Circle, 570 for Mianwali Circle and 2,841 for Toba Tek Singh Circle.

Total 16,524 single-phase meters have so far been issued for immediate installation, he added.

He further said that installation of all allocated meters would be carried out on a priority basis strictly against account numbers to ensure transparency in the process.

He instructed all Superintending Engineers (Operations) to avoid any delay in meter allocation and installation. The billing process is completed promptly once connections are energized, he added.

He said that FESCO is committed to facilitate the public by removing hurdles in acquiring new electricity connections. He warned that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated as timely service delivery and customer convenience are foremost priorities of the company.