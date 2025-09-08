Special campaign launched to protect children from violence in Punjab: Sara Ahmed

Chairperson of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab Sara Ahmed has said that a special campaign has been launched across Punjab, including Rawalpindi, to prevent sexual and physical violence against children

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Chairperson of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab Sara Ahmed has said that a special campaign has been launched across Punjab, including Rawalpindi, to prevent sexual and physical violence against children.

She said the campaign is being carried out on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, with practical steps being taken to protect children.

According to Sara Ahmed, the role of parents is vital in preventing sexual abuse, and there is also a need to strengthen the legal framework and focus on joint efforts to address the problem of child marriage.

In her statement, she revealed that a gang involved in sexually abusing children and recording videos was recently arrested in a city of Punjab. Six children were rescued and are now receiving psychological support. She urged parents to play an active role to ensure their children do not fall victim to such groups.

Sara Ahmed added that the CPWB is working day and night to safeguard children’s rights and provide them with a safe and healthy future. She also said efforts are underway to set up CPWB in every district of Punjab so that no child is left on the streets.