Special Campaign Launched To Protect Children From Violence In Punjab: Sara Ahmed
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 06:45 PM
Chairperson of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab Sara Ahmed has said that a special campaign has been launched across Punjab, including Rawalpindi, to prevent sexual and physical violence against children
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Chairperson of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab Sara Ahmed has said that a special campaign has been launched across Punjab, including Rawalpindi, to prevent sexual and physical violence against children.
She said the campaign is being carried out on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, with practical steps being taken to protect children.
According to Sara Ahmed, the role of parents is vital in preventing sexual abuse, and there is also a need to strengthen the legal framework and focus on joint efforts to address the problem of child marriage.
In her statement, she revealed that a gang involved in sexually abusing children and recording videos was recently arrested in a city of Punjab. Six children were rescued and are now receiving psychological support. She urged parents to play an active role to ensure their children do not fall victim to such groups.
Sara Ahmed added that the CPWB is working day and night to safeguard children’s rights and provide them with a safe and healthy future. She also said efforts are underway to set up CPWB in every district of Punjab so that no child is left on the streets.
Recent Stories
DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive issued
Special campaign launched to protect children from violence in Punjab: Sara Ahme ..
Abbottabad police reshuffles SHOs across multiple stations of district
At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent
KP Govt to launch digital E-Pension System
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice
Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge
SC four judges decline to attend full court meeting, write letter to CJP Afridi
ISSI inks MoU with China’s leading think-tank SIIS
Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawalpindi
Commander UAE Naval Forces calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir
President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on UAE Naval Chief, hails strong bilat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive issued2 minutes ago
-
Special campaign launched to protect children from violence in Punjab: Sara Ahmed2 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad police reshuffles SHOs across multiple stations of district2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown directed on wheat hoarding in Rawalpindi Division18 minutes ago
-
Tarar slams India’s policies, urges regional stability at book launch18 minutes ago
-
Provision basic facilities of life to public top priorities of govt: DC Pishin18 minutes ago
-
Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference launched with curtain-raiser18 minutes ago
-
TikToker arrested in Mansehra for spreading immoral content on social media27 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues torrential rain alert for Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan28 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for prioritizing rehabilitation of flood-affected areas28 minutes ago
-
SIU bust inter-provincial drug network, seize 15kg of hashish28 minutes ago
-
ICT Police held suspect, recover Kalashnikov28 minutes ago