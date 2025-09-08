Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in gambling apps case

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 09:18 PM

A judicial magistrate on Monday sent YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to the promotion of gambling applications on social media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A judicial magistrate on Monday sent YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to the promotion of gambling applications on social media.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo after the completion of his three-day physical remand and sought further custody to conclude the investigation.

However, the defence counsel opposed the request, arguing that the agency had already availed physical remand on similar grounds.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected NCCIA’s plea for extended physical remand and instead sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

The magistrate further directed the agency to submit the challan against him.

Ducky Bhai was arrested on August 17 from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. He is facing multiple charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, including Sections 13 (electronic forgery), 14 (electronic fraud), 25 (spamming), and 26 (spoofing). Additionally, he has been booked under Sections 294-B (obscene acts) and 420 (fraud) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

