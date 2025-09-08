Ducky Bhai Sent To Jail On 14-day Judicial Remand In Gambling Apps Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 09:18 PM
A judicial magistrate on Monday sent YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to the promotion of gambling applications on social media
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A judicial magistrate on Monday sent YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to the promotion of gambling applications on social media.
The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo after the completion of his three-day physical remand and sought further custody to conclude the investigation.
However, the defence counsel opposed the request, arguing that the agency had already availed physical remand on similar grounds.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected NCCIA’s plea for extended physical remand and instead sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.
The magistrate further directed the agency to submit the challan against him.
Ducky Bhai was arrested on August 17 from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. He is facing multiple charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, including Sections 13 (electronic forgery), 14 (electronic fraud), 25 (spamming), and 26 (spoofing). Additionally, he has been booked under Sections 294-B (obscene acts) and 420 (fraud) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Recent Stories
Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in gambling apps case
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues 16,524 single-phase meters for ..
AC Chaudhry Arslan visits protective embankments of Indus
Social media addiction, commercialization mar pashto cnema in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Teenagers held for minor’s rape, murder in Lower Dir
DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive issued
Special campaign launched to protect children from violence in Punjab: Sara Ahme ..
Abbottabad police reshuffles SHOs across multiple stations of district
At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent
KP Govt to launch digital E-Pension System
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice
Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in gambling apps case2 minutes ago
-
AC Chaudhry Arslan visits protective embankments of Indus2 minutes ago
-
Social media addiction, commercialization mar pashto cnema in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa2 minutes ago
-
Teenagers held for minor’s rape, murder in Lower Dir2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive issued3 hours ago
-
Special campaign launched to protect children from violence in Punjab: Sara Ahmed3 hours ago
-
Abbottabad police reshuffles SHOs across multiple stations of district3 hours ago
-
Crackdown directed on wheat hoarding in Rawalpindi Division3 hours ago
-
Tarar slams India’s policies, urges regional stability at book launch3 hours ago
-
Provision basic facilities of life to public top priorities of govt: DC Pishin3 hours ago
-
Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference launched with curtain-raiser3 hours ago
-
TikToker arrested in Mansehra for spreading immoral content on social media3 hours ago