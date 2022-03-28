UrduPoint.com

Ten Killed, 16 Injured In Upper Dir Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 02:14 PM

Ten killed, 16 injured in Upper Dir road accident

At least ten passengers including women and children were killed and sixteen others injured when a passenger coach fell into a gorge in Chalal area in the vicinity of Patrak police station in Upper Dir district during wee hours on Monday

Police said a passenger van bearing registration number C-1775, on way to Kalkot from Mardan fell into a gorge after its driver lost control over the vehicle. As result of the mishap, ten passengers were killed and sixteen others injured.

Police said the dead were identified as Bakht Zada, Javed, Naseeb Jana, Shaheen, Farmanullah (child), Sheheryar, Kulsoom, Gul Suma and Ehtesham (child) and Rasheed while the injured included Rafiullah (driver), Habib Sultan, Haroon, Shahi Sultana, Ibrahim, Badshah Zada, Farishta Bibi, Bacha Zadgai, Arshad, Miandam, Shahzeb, Bashir and three children named Javed, Umaiman and Maaz.

All the dead bodies and injured were shifted to Patrak Hospital where the condition of the three injured was stated to be in danger.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed deep sorrow over loss of precious lives in the passenger van accident in Upper Dir.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with patience and rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and issued directives for provision of best medical treatment facilities to the wounded people.

>