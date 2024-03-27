Open Menu

Terrorist Attack In Besham Condemned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Terrorist attack in Besham condemned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik on Wednesday strongly condemned an act of terrorism in Besham.

In a media statement issued here, he said Pakistan is committed to taking all measures to bring terrorists and their facilitators to justice. He emphasised that such dastardly acts could not weaken the resolve of the Pakistani nation in the fight against terrorism.

He said the attack was orchestrated by the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship. He reaffirmed Pakistan's solidarity with China, and highlighted the strong bond between the two countries, describing them as close friends and iron brothers.

He stressed that the safety and security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan was of utmost importance and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to working with China to ensure their protection. Malik emphasised the shared resolve of Pakistan and China to combat terrorism and safeguard the interests of both nations.

He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and underscored the unwavering support of Pakistan towards its Chinese allies during this challenging time.

APP/maa

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack China Chamber Commerce Media All Industry

Recent Stories

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

2 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

3 hours ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

5 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

8 hours ago
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

16 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

16 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

16 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

17 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

17 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan