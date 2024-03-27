Terrorist attack in Besham condemned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik on Wednesday strongly condemned an act of terrorism in Besham.

In a media statement issued here, he said Pakistan is committed to taking all measures to bring terrorists and their facilitators to justice. He emphasised that such dastardly acts could not weaken the resolve of the Pakistani nation in the fight against terrorism.

He said the attack was orchestrated by the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship. He reaffirmed Pakistan's solidarity with China, and highlighted the strong bond between the two countries, describing them as close friends and iron brothers.

He stressed that the safety and security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan was of utmost importance and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to working with China to ensure their protection. Malik emphasised the shared resolve of Pakistan and China to combat terrorism and safeguard the interests of both nations.

He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and underscored the unwavering support of Pakistan towards its Chinese allies during this challenging time.

APP/maa