The government of Iran has announced free visa services for pilgrims going to Iraq through Iran in connection with the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain(PBUH).The visa will be usable only for the purpose of Arbaeen Iranian diplomatic mission has confirmed this news.

The visa fee was already waived off by the Iraqi government;This initiative of the government of Iran is highly commendable. Thousands of Pilgrims will be benefited in this regard. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan, while reacting to the free visa services by the government of Iran, said that the announcement of free visas for Pakistani Pilgrims by the government of Iran is a very commendable effort.



The people of Pakistan are looking at it with dignity.He said that such an offer from neighboring countries helps to bring the people of both countries closer to each other.

As a result of this excellent offer, By Road pilgrims going for Arbaeen purpose will be able to save a lot of money.