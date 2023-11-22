The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till November 28, in an appeal with regard to the judgment of Lahore High Court (LHC) about the trial of former president Pervaiz Musharraf by a special court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till November 28, in an appeal with regard to the judgment of Lahore High Court (LHC) about the trial of former president Pervaiz Musharraf by a special court.

A four-member larger bench, presided by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the LHC had given the relief even though it was not demanded in the appeal. He noted that it was strange that how the LHC had used its powers. A judge from the LHC was also part of the special court, he added.

The chief justice remarked that the LHC had issued the writ against three judges of the high court. The court said that the respondents in this case could file written comments if they wanted.

The bench then adjourned the further hearing of the case till November 28.