Thinkfest 2024: 7th edition of literary festival to enrich minds on Jan 13-14 at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The seventh edition of the literary festival, Thinkfest, is set to unfold over two days on January 13-14 at Alhamra, The Mall road, here.

Renowned national and international researchers will delve into contemporary issues, exploring the escalating frustration and uncertainty stemming from climate change, global conditions, and ethnic and religious conflicts.

This year's Thinkfest revolves around the theme "Winter of Discontent," drawing inspiration from Shakespeare's Richard III. The inaugural session on the first day will feature former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail, joined by former MPA Jugnu Mohsin. On the second day, former minister for climate change Sherry Rehman will engage in discussions.

Distinguished speakers at Thinkfest include WWF International President Professor Adil Najam, Johns Hopkins University Professor Naveeda Khan, and University of Delaware's Dr. Rebecca Nixon from the USA. The event will also host a panel on the Ukrain war, with geopolitical expert Max Hess presenting his book.

Lebanese journalist Leila Hatum will shed light on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the evolving situation in the region.

In the policy panel, Federal Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad will provide insights into privatization issues.

Meanwhile, on the election panel, Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi and Najam Sethi will critically assess the current electoral landscape.

A panel at the festival will analyse the current issues in the local context, featuring Lieutenant General (retd) Waheed Arshad. The festival would spotlight Pakistan's history, with eminent scholars like Prof. Pippa Virdee of De Montfort University, UK, and Dr. Ali Usman Qasmi of LUMS launching their books. Additionally, Dr. Partinav Anil from Oxford University will unveil two books at Thinkfest.

Thinkfest, designed as a public guidance programme, will offer a blend of classical music and Punjabi poetry, catering to diverse interests of the public.