Three Booked, One Held Over 'marriage Functions Act' Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Regional administration has arrested a marriage hall owner and registered separate FIRs against three others over violations of marriage functions act across the region during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed, the administration of all districts launched crackdown and checked 158 marriage halls in a day.

The officers sealed one marriage hall and arrested the owner while FIRs were registered against three others. The administration also imposed fine of Rs 145,000 on many others over violations.

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed said that most of the violations were reported about one dish and timing instructions. He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination and directives of the provincial government regarding marriage act would be implemented strictly.

