Three die, one injured in car-truck collision

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Three persons died and one received serious injuries in the collision between a car and a container loaded truck on Indus Highway near Karak on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased, Muhammad Haris son of Amir Zaman, Inamullah son of Abdullah and Amir Sohail son of Nasrullah, belonged to the Bannu district whose dead bodies were shifted to their homes.