Three Drowning Incidents Occurred In As Many Districts Across KP: Rescue 1122
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, drowning incidents occurred in 3 districts, the officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed here on Thursday.
As many as 18 people drowned in drowning incidents in Charsadda, Nowshera and Kohat, Rescue 1122 officials added.
Rescue 1122 divers have rescued 8 people alive so far and 10 people drowned after boat capsized in Nowshera Kund Park, out of which 3 people were rescued alive, Rescue 1122 officials said.
Rescue 1122 officials said that 6 people drowned while bathing in Charsada imaginary canal, 3 of them were rescued alive while 2 persons drowned while bathing in a dam in Kohat and Rescue 1122 teams from Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi are participating in Kund Park search operation.
On the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, diving teams were already deployed at tourist spots, Rescue 1122 officials informed.
