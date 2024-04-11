Open Menu

Three Drowning Incidents Occurred In As Many Districts Across KP: Rescue 1122

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Three drowning incidents occurred in as many districts across KP: Rescue 1122

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, drowning incidents occurred in 3 districts, the officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed here on Thursday.

As many as 18 people drowned in drowning incidents in Charsadda, Nowshera and Kohat, Rescue 1122 officials added.

Rescue 1122 divers have rescued 8 people alive so far and 10 people drowned after boat capsized in Nowshera Kund Park, out of which 3 people were rescued alive, Rescue 1122 officials said.

Rescue 1122 officials said that 6 people drowned while bathing in Charsada imaginary canal, 3 of them were rescued alive while 2 persons drowned while bathing in a dam in Kohat and Rescue 1122 teams from Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi are participating in Kund Park search operation.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, diving teams were already deployed at tourist spots, Rescue 1122 officials informed.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dam Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Swabi Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

9 hours ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

23 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

1 day ago
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

2 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

2 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

2 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

2 days ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

2 days ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan