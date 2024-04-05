Three Drug Peddlers Arrested With Ice
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 06:17 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Gulgasht police claimed on Friday to have apprehended three drug peddlers and recovered Ice from their possession during a special crackdown launched in the city.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Omer Daraz, Abdul Kareem and Nawab Shah.
The police also recovered over three kilogram Ice from their possession and registered separate cases against them.
Station House Officer (SHO) Zia Ulrehman said that the drug was going to be supplied at different areas of the city. He maintained that crackdown would continue to control drug supply during Eid-Ul-Fitar.
