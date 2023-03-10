UrduPoint.com

Three Injured In Tractor Trolley Tragedy In DG Khan

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Three injured in tractor trolley tragedy in DG Khan

At least six devotees were killed and many are feared drowned while three minors sustained injuries after a tractor trolley skidded off the road and fell into a DG canal at Basiti Bhanda near Choti Zareen D G Khan on Friday

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :At least six devotees were killed and many are feared drowned while three minors sustained injuries after a tractor trolley skidded off the road and fell into a DG canal at Basiti Bhanda near Choti Zareen D G Khan on Friday.

Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Rescue 1122, Dr Nattiq Hayyat, Ghalzai told APP that the trolley was loaded with devotees mostly women and kids who were going to attend a fair at Sakhi Sarwar.

He quoted the eye witness as saying that the trolley was packed to capacity which fell into the canal.

He stated that six bodies were fished out so far while scuba divers were trying to trace other devotees.

The REO informed that after being altered, the rescue operation had begun swiftly along with ambulances, water search vehicles, boats, fire vehicles and motorbike ambulances.

Recue 1122 District Emergency Officer, Engineer Ahmad Kamal, who is also operation commander, informed that over-speeding and failure of brakes were the causes of the tragedy according to initial reports, adding that the driver lost control of the tractor-trolley at a speed breaker on the road.

He maintained that those who died in the incident were identified as Ameer Bux 70, Mohsin 11, Skeeni Bibi 12, Azhar 25 and Mushtaq (27).

The DEO told that the tractor-trolley was carrying 50 devotees and the operation was going on by Pakistan Army, rescuers, Irrigation Deptt staffers, police and district administration for finding out the missing people and it will continue till tracing of all drowned. Normally, the operation in such incidents continues from morning till dust, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Army Police Water Driver Vehicles Road Died Reo Rescue 1122 Women All From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.