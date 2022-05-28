Three killed, three injured over coal mine dispute in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed and three got injured over a coal mine dispute at Posti Khel Dara Adam Khel area of district Kohat on Saturday.

A Police spokesman said that there was dispute over coal mine between two tribes and as a result three persons were killed while three other was injured during exchange of fire.

The bodies and injured were rushed to DHQ Kohat.

The police registered the case and started investigation.