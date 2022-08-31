UrduPoint.com

Three Minors Died As Their Mother Tries To Commit Suicide Along With Children In Tarbela Lake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Three minors died as their mother tries to commit suicide along with children in Tarbela Lake

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :At least three minors including two boys and a girl drowned in Tarbela Lake at Kalingar Gundaf Bela while the mother and another child were rescued by the locals as the mother threw her four children into the water and jumped herself owing to a domestic dispute.

According to the police sources, the mother Atiqa tried to commit suicide owing to a domestic dispute with her in-laws as her husband was working in Karachi, in the incident three children including eight-year-old Muzamil, seven-year-old Abdullah and ten-year-old Aisha drowned and lost their lives while Atiqa wife of Khan Muhammad and 3 years old son Muhammad Umer was rescued by the locals.

Police sources disclosed that first Atiqa threw her four children and then jumped herself in Tarbela Lake to commit suicide. As the people of her village Kalanger came to know they rushed to save them, unfortunately, only the mother and three years old child could be rescued.

Beer police took the woman into custody and shifted the dead bodies of the children to the hospital for completion of medico-legal formalities.

