TikTok, Removes 106,476,032 Videos Globally For Violating Community Guidelines

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) TikTok, the leading destination for short videos has removed about 106,476,032 videos globally during the second quarter of 2023, which accounts for approximately 0.7% of all videos uploaded to social media platform.

According to the latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the second quarter of 2023 (April-June 2023), out of total 66,440,775 videos were removed through automated systems, while 6,750,002 videos were restored after review said a news release.

 

In Pakistan, 14,141,581 videos were removed for violating Community Guidelines in Q2 2023. Alongside addressing Community Guidelines violations, TikTok proactively targeted spam accounts and associated content, taking preventive measures to curb the creation of automated spam accounts.

 

During Q2 2023, 83.6% of the violative videos in Pakistan were removed before anyone could view them, and approximately 92.5% of such videos were eliminated within a day. The proactive removal rate for Q2 2023 stood at 98.6%. Globally, TikTok also removed 18,823,040 accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13, prioritizing the safety of young users.

 

TikTok's Community Guidelines are designed to foster a safe, inclusive, and authentic experience for all users. These policies apply to everyone and all types of content, with TikTok striving to ensure consistency and equity in their enforcement.

