Time device used in IED explosion: AIG BDS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Police, Shafqat Malik visited site of bomb explosion at Dir Colony and confirmed that time device was used in the powerful explosion.

Talking to reporters, he said the bomb was concealed in a bag that was placed inside main hall of the mosque of a local seminary where students were being taught.

He rejected reports that it was a remote controlled blast.

The AIG said importance evidences were collected and investigation was in progress.

The injured include 40 children who were shifted to Lady Reading and Khyber Teaching Hospitals.

He said conditions of five injured were critical.

He said 72 injured were brought to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar. The age of majority injured were 20 to 30 years, he added.

Spokesman Lady Reading Hospital said that seven dead bodies and 70 injured were brought to hospital.