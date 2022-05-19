UrduPoint.com

Timely Completion Of Development Schemes In Kurram District Stressed

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 12:55 PM

Timely completion of development schemes in Kurram district stressed

Additional Deputy Commissioner Planning and Finance district Kurram Muhammad Naeem Khan Toro on Thursday directed the official concerned to take solid measures for completing ongoing development schemes within stipulated time frame

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Planning and Finance district Kurram Muhammad Naeem Khan Toro on Thursday directed the official concerned to take solid measures for completing ongoing development schemes within stipulated time frame.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review progress on the ongoing development schemes especially those pertaining to the education sector in the district.

District Planning Officer Karam Faqir Mohammad gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing development schemes. The meeting where representatives of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) were also in attendance was briefed about other projects in other sectors.

In the meeting, schemes being pursued in collaboration with the Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) in the Kurram district were also discussed.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Progress Undp

Recent Stories

Malaysia reports 2,017 new COVID-19 infections, 7 ..

Malaysia reports 2,017 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more deaths

1 minute ago
 Oil Output in Russia Rose by Some 300,000 Bpd in M ..

Oil Output in Russia Rose by Some 300,000 Bpd in May, Will Further Grow in June ..

1 minute ago
 Chinese Olympic champions hope to defend titles at ..

Chinese Olympic champions hope to defend titles at 2026 Winter Games

2 minutes ago
 Over 750 Azov Militants From Azovstal Surrendered ..

Over 750 Azov Militants From Azovstal Surrendered in Past Day - Russian Defense ..

2 minutes ago
 Quad Leaders to Get 18,000-Strong Security Detail ..

Quad Leaders to Get 18,000-Strong Security Detail During Tokyo Summit Next Week ..

2 minutes ago
 Laos reopens int'l border in north

Laos reopens int'l border in north

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.