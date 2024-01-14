Timely Election In Interest Of Country: Solangi
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi has said that it is in the interest of all political forces and the country that elections should be held on February 8.
He expressed these views at the 7th edition of Afkar Tazah-Think Fest 2024 session titled "Facing the Popular Will: Election 2024" here at Al Hamra on Sunday. Former senator Afrasiab Khattak, senior journalist Hamid Mir and a large number of youths were also present. The programme was hosted by analyst Tamkinat Karim.
Responding to questions by the participants, he said, "Actually the working class of Pakistan does not have a level playing field. Political instability and economic survival of the country are our real challenges and we need to improve the economic situation."
He mentioned that in the preamble to the Constitution of Pakistan, it was written that the country would be run by its elected representatives. "This country can run only in the presence of the Constitution. It is in the interest of all political forces and parties that the elections should be held on February 8, and it is for the good of the country," he said and added that the elections would be held on the announced date.
To a question about the level playing field, the federal Information Minister said that everyone was complaining about it. "The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N) also have complaints about it, while Maulana Fazlur Rehman said there is no level playing field in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Actually, the working class of Pakistan does not have a level playing field, unless there is a fundamental change," he added. To yesterday's court decision, he said that it was a good precedent and every political party should give its members the right to vote, adding that it would have been better if there were legal experts in the panel discussion and they would have explained the legal position.
In response to another question, the federal minister said that political instability and economic survival of the country are our real challenges. "The future government may face economic challenges. There is a need to improve the economic situation, if the principal amount of our overall budget goes to foreign debt servicing and other payments, it becomes difficult to run the country. A quarter of the country's GDP comes from agriculture, but the tax collection from this sector is very low, while the country's population is increasing rapidly, which is putting extra pressure on sectors like health and education, while 'we are also facing the problem of climate change," he maintained.
He stressed the need for improving relations with neighboring countries, without which the country cannot become economically strong. To a query about the protesters from Balochistan, who are present in Islamabad, Murtaza Solangi said that they had been offered space in F-9 Park and H-9 sector of Islamabad but they insisted on going to D-Chowk. "No group, whether political or religious, is allowed to enter the Red Zone. When these people tried to enter the Red Zone from the Press Club, the police took action. A negotiation committee met the protesters and talked with them. At first, the arrested women and children were released, after that another 163 people were released and finally the remaining 34 people were also released. Ambulance facilities have also been provided to the protesters. The governor of Balochistan and other members of the committee went to the protesters and negotiated with them. There is a need for a negotiation committee having representation from all major political parties, which can find out a better solution to the issue and we want the protesters to return peacefully," he concluded.
Recent Stories
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Caretaker PM arrives in Zurich to participate in WEF meeting7 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination target achieved in RWP; Dr Nadeem7 minutes ago
-
Police officer killed in motorcycle accident7 minutes ago
-
Nawaz bringing new vision: Musadik7 minutes ago
-
Global collaboration vital to reap benefits from emerging Artificial Intelligence: VC WU17 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh27 minutes ago
-
Two member gang involved in street crimes arrested27 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK expresses concern over rise in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK27 minutes ago
-
IG distributes plot documents among families of police martyrs37 minutes ago
-
A citizen killed on robbery resistance in Rawalpindi37 minutes ago
-
Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees47 minutes ago
-
Boy burnt alive57 minutes ago