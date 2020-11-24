Total active corona cases crosses 40,000, 48 deaths on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 40,379 as 2954 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A total 48 corona patients, who were under treatment had lost their lives, out of them 41 in hospitals while seven died out of hospital due to COVID-19 on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, while 281 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied, out of 1,834 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 39,165 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 10, 837 in Sindh, 15,678 in Punjab, 4,392 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,804 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 602 in Balochistan, 313 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 539 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 331,760 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 379,883 cases were detected so far, including AJK 6,203, Balochistan 16,846, GB 4,558, ICT 27,555, KP 44,932, Punjab 115,138 and Sindh 164,651.

About 7,744 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,845 in Sindh, 13 of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Monday, while 2,879 in Punjab, 14 of them died in hospital and four out of hospital on Monday, 1,330 in KP with three died in hospital on Monday, 285 in ICT, six died in hospital on Monday, 163 in Balochistan out of them two died in hospital on Monday, 95 in GB and 147 in AJK, out of them three died in hospital on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far around 5,256,120 tests had been conducted, while 765 hospitals allocated with covid facilities with 2,234 patients admitted across the country.