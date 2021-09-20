Transporters, malls fined over SOPs violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 53,000 fine on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas on the charge of violation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman said on Monday that during checking, the officials found violation of corona SOPs at five shopping malls, six plazas and seven vehicles. They imposed fine and warned the violators of strict legal action if they did not implement the corona SOPs in future.

During the last 187 days, the district administration had imposed Rs 6.603 million fine on the SOP violators in Faisalabad, in addition to sealing of a large number of shops and plazas, he added.