Trigger-happy Gang Busted, 7 Held
Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) A trigger-happy gang of criminals involved in robbery-cum-murder incidents targeting shops and citizens in Multan city was successfully tracked down by old Kotwali police with the arrest of its seven members including the ring leader, police spokesman said on Tuesday.
The gang had shot at and killed a young man Farhan (22), the younger brother of owner of a grocery they had targeted at Mohallah Tibbi Shair Khan and escaped with Rs 15000 cash on Jan 16, 2024.
On Feb 14, 2024, criminals went to a paint shop at Chungi No 8 where they shot at and injured a man Muhammad Idrees. During a road robbery on Jan 11, 2024, the criminals had shot at and injured a security guard and snatched Rs 4000 from a pedestrian. These were only a few of over 30 criminal activities the accused were allegedly involved in, police said.
Taking notice of the criminals’ activities, CPO Sadiq Ali formed special teams under supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf. SP Gulgasht Ayaz Hussain, DSP Rana Zaheer Babar, and SHO Old Kotwali Ms Shabana Saif leading their teams tracked down the gang successfully.
Those arrested included ring leader Ameer Hamza Siddiqui r/o Sarafa Bazaar Multan, besides gang members Sheraz, Allah Rakha, Sajawal, Abdur Rahman, Saqlain and Saleem. The accused have confessed to their involvement in over 30 criminal activities in old Kotwali, Chelyak, Gulgasht, Mumtazabad, Lohari gate, BZU area, Shah Shams, Shah Rukn-e-Alam, Jalil Abad and Qutub Pur police areas in Multan city.
Police recovered seven (7) motorcycles, ten mobile phones and Rs 250,000 cash from the accused.
