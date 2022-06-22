Truckloads of relief goods to leave for Khost, Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A convoy of trucks carrying relief assistance for the quake-affected population of Afghanistan would leave for Khost on Wednesday night under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The relief consignment, including tents, covers, blankets and medicines, would be handed over to the Afghan authorities, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister has directed for dispatch of the relief goods on humanitarian grounds after a 6.

1 magnitude earthquake rattled eastern parts of Afghanistan, leaving a trail of destruction and human casualties.

The convoy of trucks carrying relief aid would reach Khost, Afghanistan via Ghulam Khan Kalay Zang where it would be handed over the Afghan authorities.

The relevant authorities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and others were in close contact with the Afghan authorities for the transportation and supply of the relief goods.