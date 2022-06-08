UrduPoint.com

Turkmenistan Envoy Calls On Asad Mahmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Turkmenistan envoy calls on Asad Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood.

Welcoming the guest, the minister said, great potential existed between Pakistan and Turkmenistan to expand the range of bilateral relations, said a press release.

He termed the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-Iran (TAPI) Gas Pipeline project would overcome the energy crisis in Pakistan.

He recalled that fibre optic project was another example of brotherly relationship between the two countries.

He said, Pakistan possessed an extraordinary ideal location on the world map and that all possible measures would be taken to have maximum benefits from this location.

Asad Mahmood also desired to nominate focal persons and working groups to explore areas of mutual interests.

Speaking about the shared values Asad Mahmood pointed out about 500 joint words which were used in urdu and Turkmen languages.

On this occasion Atadjan Movlamov said, work on a Transit Trade Agreement was underway to prepare the ground for extending the range of cooperation between the two countries and that Afghanistan would also be benefitted from the agreement.

He said deep rooted shared cultural ties would cement bilateral relationships in the coming years between the two countries.

