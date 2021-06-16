Two blackmailers arrested

The district police here Wednesday arrested two persons allegedly involved in blackmailing the father of a child after making his son's objectionable video in the limits of Ghoriwala Police Station, said spokesman of police department

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The district police here Wednesday arrested two persons allegedly involved in blackmailing the father of a child after making his son's objectionable video in the limits of Ghoriwala Police Station, said spokesman of police department.

The action has been taken on a report to be stated that two persons identified as Asghar Khan and Asadullah were blackmailing the applicant after making a video of his son aged 14 years.

Both the accused demanded Rs 70,000 while the applicant paid Rs 40,000 to them. Now the accused were demanding balance amount of Rs 30,000 and warned him of disseminating the video on social media.

The team of district police on the directives of District Police Officer Imran Shahid successfully traced both the blackmailers and arrested them.

Police also recovered the video and their cell phones.