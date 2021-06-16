UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Blackmailers Arrested

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:33 PM

Two blackmailers arrested

The district police here Wednesday arrested two persons allegedly involved in blackmailing the father of a child after making his son's objectionable video in the limits of Ghoriwala Police Station, said spokesman of police department

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The district police here Wednesday arrested two persons allegedly involved in blackmailing the father of a child after making his son's objectionable video in the limits of Ghoriwala Police Station, said spokesman of police department.

The action has been taken on a report to be stated that two persons identified as Asghar Khan and Asadullah were blackmailing the applicant after making a video of his son aged 14 years.

Both the accused demanded Rs 70,000 while the applicant paid Rs 40,000 to them. Now the accused were demanding balance amount of Rs 30,000 and warned him of disseminating the video on social media.

The team of district police on the directives of District Police Officer Imran Shahid successfully traced both the blackmailers and arrested them.

Police also recovered the video and their cell phones.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Social Media Asghar Khan

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

36 minutes ago

UAE hosts 11th meeting of IORA&#039;s CSO Committe ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister discuss ..

2 hours ago

Law Minister chairs meeting on removal of difficul ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Concerned by Renewed Violence in Gaza, Ca ..

2 minutes ago

Putin on Russian Organizations Backed by US: We Sh ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.