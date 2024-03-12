Two Brothers, Maternal Uncle Killed In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 11:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Three people among two brothers with maternal uncle were killed after their motorbike was hit with the bus near Rangpur Police Station.
According to rescuer, Altaf Hussain, 22, s/o Muhammad Ashiq was crushed to death on the spot.
While the injured being identified as Qaiser, 35, s/o Ghulam Yasin and Bezad, 14, s/o Muhammad Ashiq were shifted to Rangpur Rural Health Center (RHC) soon after the collapse.
However, Bezad reported to have succumbed to injuries on the way, while Muhammad Ashiq after reaching out the RHC.
Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which arrested the bus driver with seizing the bus into the custody.
The accident was said to have caused by carelessness and over-speeding of the bus driver, as per the initial enquiry.
Further investigation was underway.
