Two Children Among Four Died In Kalat Car-coach Collision

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Two children among four died in Kalat car-coach collision

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday on the National Highway near Panja area of Kalat district, resulting in the deaths of at least two children and two others

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday on the National Highway near Panja area of Kalat district, resulting in the deaths of at least two children and two others.

Four individuals also sustained injuries in the collision between a car and a passenger coach.

According to Levies sources, a Pishin-bound car from Karachi carrying a family was on its way when it hit a Karach-bound passenger coach from Quetta that was coming opposite direction on the National Highway near Panja Kalat.

As a result, four people including two brothers died on the spot while four others received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where the injured victims’ treatment was started.

Levies force registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan