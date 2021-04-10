Two commits suicide in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman committed suicide in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Saturday that Rukhsana Bibi (35) wife of Ameer Ali, resident of Hasanpura Madina Town ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house over domestic issues.

In another incident, Tanveer Hussain (30) son of Ghulam Hussain, resident of Chak No.106-GBJaranwala Road ended his life by shooting himself in the head over a domestic dispute.

Police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.