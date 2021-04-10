UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Commits Suicide In Separate Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Two commits suicide in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman committed suicide in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Saturday that Rukhsana Bibi (35) wife of Ameer Ali, resident of Hasanpura Madina Town ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house over domestic issues.

In another incident, Tanveer Hussain (30) son of Ghulam Hussain, resident of Chak No.106-GBJaranwala Road ended his life by shooting himself in the head over a domestic dispute.

Police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Road Suicide Wife Women From

Recent Stories

ADJD launches its Ramadan Awareness Campaign

27 minutes ago

UAE joins Jordan&#039;s celebrations of 100 years ..

27 minutes ago

GCU introduces new advisory system for students

14 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

14 minutes ago

Italy's Salvini should not face migrant abuse tria ..

17 minutes ago

State land retrieved in lahore

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.