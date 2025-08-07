Two-day Azadi Festival Begins In Kotri To Inspire Patriotism In Youth
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 10:58 PM
Under the auspices of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Jamshoro, a two-day event titled "Jaashan-e-Azadi - Marka-e-Haq" was inaugurated with great enthusiasm at the Malik Sikandar Khan Sports Ground in Kotri
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Under the auspices of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Jamshoro, a two-day event titled "Jaashan-e-Azadi - Marka-e-Haq" was inaugurated with great enthusiasm at the Malik Sikandar Khan Sports Ground in Kotri.
The festivities were officially launched by Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, who hoisted the national flag to mark the beginning of the program.
The event featured vibrant performances by students from various schools including patriotic songs, tableaus and engaging sports competitions such as tug-of-war and cricket matches. The audience applauded the energetic performances, while the successful participants were awarded trophies and certificates by the DC.
Talking to the media, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri said that the celebrations were being held in memory of significant military operations like "Marka-e-Haq" and "Bunyan al-Marsous", which greatly contributed to the nation’s security and defense. He underlined that a key objective of these events was to instill patriotism, unity and a spirit of progress in the youth.
On the occasion, Sports Officer Kausar Channa remarked that the two-day event not only celebrates the spirit of independence but also aims to awaken a sense of patriotism, sacrifice and national development among the youth.
Recent Stories
NEPRA gives relief of Rs. 1.881 per unit
Afghan women returnees from Iran, Pakistan face rising risks, UN warns
District Officer Social Welfare Kohat pays visit to rehabilitation center
Beneficiaries of old system malign Faceless Customs System to secure its roll ba ..
Two-day Azadi Festival begins in Kotri to inspire patriotism in youth
Hospitals in besieged Gaza ‘at near-total collapse’, staff overwhelmed
NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues
Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facing insecurity, 203 mln undernou ..
Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in connection of I.D celebration ..
UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi
Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) holds preliminary consult ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA gives relief of Rs. 1.881 per unit7 minutes ago
-
District Officer Social Welfare Kohat pays visit to rehabilitation center2 minutes ago
-
Two-day Azadi Festival begins in Kotri to inspire patriotism in youth2 minutes ago
-
NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues45 minutes ago
-
KP PA adopts resolution to change name of South Waziristan1 hour ago
-
Jashn-e-Azadi, Ma'rka-e-Haq celebrations continue in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Irrigation Secy for monitoring rivers, drains1 hour ago
-
Experts urge tech-driven healthcare reforms in Pakistan imperative1 hour ago
-
Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facing insecurity, 203 mln undernourished in OIC states ..46 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman attends Qul-Khawani of late Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani1 hour ago
-
CDA to use drones, Google Earth surveillance for anti-encroachment drive1 hour ago
-
Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in connection of I.D celebrations46 minutes ago