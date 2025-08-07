Open Menu

Two-day Azadi Festival Begins In Kotri To Inspire Patriotism In Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 10:58 PM

Under the auspices of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Jamshoro, a two-day event titled "Jaashan-e-Azadi - Marka-e-Haq" was inaugurated with great enthusiasm at the Malik Sikandar Khan Sports Ground in Kotri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Under the auspices of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Jamshoro, a two-day event titled "Jaashan-e-Azadi - Marka-e-Haq" was inaugurated with great enthusiasm at the Malik Sikandar Khan Sports Ground in Kotri.

The festivities were officially launched by Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, who hoisted the national flag to mark the beginning of the program.

The event featured vibrant performances by students from various schools including patriotic songs, tableaus and engaging sports competitions such as tug-of-war and cricket matches. The audience applauded the energetic performances, while the successful participants were awarded trophies and certificates by the DC.

Talking to the media, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri said that the celebrations were being held in memory of significant military operations like "Marka-e-Haq" and "Bunyan al-Marsous", which greatly contributed to the nation’s security and defense. He underlined that a key objective of these events was to instill patriotism, unity and a spirit of progress in the youth.

On the occasion, Sports Officer Kausar Channa remarked that the two-day event not only celebrates the spirit of independence but also aims to awaken a sense of patriotism, sacrifice and national development among the youth.

