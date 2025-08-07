District Officer Social Welfare Kohat pays visit to rehabilitation center

District Officer Social Welfare Kohat, Umar Farooq on Thursday conducted a visit to the rehabilitation center for drug addicts, following special instructions from Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) District Officer Social Welfare Kohat, Umar Farooq on Thursday conducted a visit to the rehabilitation center for drug addicts, following special instructions from Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud.

Accompanied by a senior officer, Farooq received a comprehensive briefing on the center's activities, facilities, and treatment stages. He carefully examined the attendance of patients, staff performance, and available facilities, subsequently expressing satisfaction with the treatment and care procedures.

During the visit, Farooq directed the center's administration to prioritize patient welfare, focusing on timely medical assistance and psychological rehabilitation.

