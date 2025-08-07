District Officer Social Welfare Kohat Pays Visit To Rehabilitation Center
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 10:58 PM
District Officer Social Welfare Kohat, Umar Farooq on Thursday conducted a visit to the rehabilitation center for drug addicts, following special instructions from Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) District Officer Social Welfare Kohat, Umar Farooq on Thursday conducted a visit to the rehabilitation center for drug addicts, following special instructions from Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud.
Accompanied by a senior officer, Farooq received a comprehensive briefing on the center's activities, facilities, and treatment stages. He carefully examined the attendance of patients, staff performance, and available facilities, subsequently expressing satisfaction with the treatment and care procedures.
During the visit, Farooq directed the center's administration to prioritize patient welfare, focusing on timely medical assistance and psychological rehabilitation.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
NEPRA gives relief of Rs. 1.881 per unit
Afghan women returnees from Iran, Pakistan face rising risks, UN warns
District Officer Social Welfare Kohat pays visit to rehabilitation center
Beneficiaries of old system malign Faceless Customs System to secure its roll ba ..
Two-day Azadi Festival begins in Kotri to inspire patriotism in youth
Hospitals in besieged Gaza ‘at near-total collapse’, staff overwhelmed
NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues
Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facing insecurity, 203 mln undernou ..
Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in connection of I.D celebration ..
UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi
Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) holds preliminary consult ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA gives relief of Rs. 1.881 per unit7 minutes ago
-
District Officer Social Welfare Kohat pays visit to rehabilitation center2 minutes ago
-
Two-day Azadi Festival begins in Kotri to inspire patriotism in youth2 minutes ago
-
NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues45 minutes ago
-
KP PA adopts resolution to change name of South Waziristan1 hour ago
-
Jashn-e-Azadi, Ma'rka-e-Haq celebrations continue in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Irrigation Secy for monitoring rivers, drains1 hour ago
-
Experts urge tech-driven healthcare reforms in Pakistan imperative1 hour ago
-
Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facing insecurity, 203 mln undernourished in OIC states ..46 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman attends Qul-Khawani of late Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani1 hour ago
-
CDA to use drones, Google Earth surveillance for anti-encroachment drive1 hour ago
-
Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in connection of I.D celebrations46 minutes ago