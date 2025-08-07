Open Menu

Irrigation Secy For Monitoring Rivers, Drains

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Irrigation Secy for monitoring rivers, drains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Punjab Irrigation Secretary Kazim Ali Pirzada on Thursday directed the field staff to keep monitoring rivers and drains during next two months keeping in view the weather conditions.

He said this while presiding over the meeting here.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing tree plantation campaign in the department.

The meeting also discussed to evolve mechanism to overcome encroachments on canals banks and water theft.

Meeting also reviewed the progress of project aimed at increasing underground rainwater conservation.

The secretary directed the authorities to complete this project at the earliest so that water future of coming generations could be secured.

Recent Stories

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

40 minutes ago
 ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

40 minutes ago
 UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategi ..

UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategic partnership in Moscow

1 hour ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme ..

Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..

2 hours ago
 BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-Sou ..

BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..

2 hours ago
 National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launc ..

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..

3 hours ago
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate o ..

Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2 ..

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

3 hours ago
 UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on in ..

UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..

3 hours ago
 ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trad ..

ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member

3 hours ago
 Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ..

Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan