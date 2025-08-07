Irrigation Secy For Monitoring Rivers, Drains
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Punjab Irrigation Secretary Kazim Ali Pirzada on Thursday directed the field staff to keep monitoring rivers and drains during next two months keeping in view the weather conditions.
He said this while presiding over the meeting here.
The meeting also reviewed ongoing tree plantation campaign in the department.
The meeting also discussed to evolve mechanism to overcome encroachments on canals banks and water theft.
Meeting also reviewed the progress of project aimed at increasing underground rainwater conservation.
The secretary directed the authorities to complete this project at the earliest so that water future of coming generations could be secured.
