Beneficiaries Of Old System Malign Faceless Customs System To Secure Its Roll Back
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 10:58 PM
Pakistan Customs has gradually expanded the scope and coverage of its Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) to facilitate trade and minimize human interface in the clearance of goods from ports
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Customs has gradually expanded the scope and coverage of its Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) to facilitate trade and minimize human interface in the clearance of goods from ports.
Launched in December, 2024, FCA has deprived many who thrived on the gains made from the old system. They have actively been maligning FCA to secure its roll back, said a news release here on Thursday.
Some of the leading national media outlets have unfortunately lent shoulder to propel this false narrative without proper due diligence and investigation.
One such example is the recent publication of news items stating that Audit report has revealed large scale clearance of luxury vehicles at highly under-invoiced values in FCA.
In particular, example of a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser has been given that was allegedly assessed at a petty value of Rs. 17,635, in FCA thereby causing huge loss to national exchequer.
On the contrary, it is clarified that the said vehicle was assessed at Rs. 10.05 million and an amount of Rs. 47.2 million was recovered in duty and taxes. In fact all such vehicles have been assessed by Customs under FCA at higher assessed values without causing any loss of revenue.
In the same report, the issue of trade based money laundering has also been alleged in import of these vehicles ignoring the fact that only overseas Pakistanis are entitled to such imports under gift or transfer of residence schemes.
These schemes do not involve any outward remittance of foreign exchange from Pakistan. Besides, import of used vehicles in the same manner has been taking place even before the launch of FCA.
It is also important to mention that internal reviews and Audit of FCA, which are often time quoted out of context, are being conducted by FBR itself to ensure that gaps in this new system are timely identified and addressed.
Recent Stories
NEPRA gives relief of Rs. 1.881 per unit
Afghan women returnees from Iran, Pakistan face rising risks, UN warns
District Officer Social Welfare Kohat pays visit to rehabilitation center
Beneficiaries of old system malign Faceless Customs System to secure its roll ba ..
Two-day Azadi Festival begins in Kotri to inspire patriotism in youth
Hospitals in besieged Gaza ‘at near-total collapse’, staff overwhelmed
NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues
Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facing insecurity, 203 mln undernou ..
Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in connection of I.D celebration ..
UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi
Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) holds preliminary consult ..
More Stories From Business
-
Beneficiaries of old system malign Faceless Customs System to secure its roll back2 minutes ago
-
LCCI, Mandi Bahauddin Chamber to work together for business community: Shahid Nazir Ch.2 hours ago
-
SECP unveils reforms to Strengthen mutual funds industry2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $19.50 billion8 minutes ago
-
Beneficiaries of old system malign faceless customs system to secure its toll back3 hours ago
-
Committee proposes tax rationalization to boost investment, exports4 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon stresses investor protection as key to economic stability4 hours ago
-
SECP files criminal case on charges of insider trading4 hours ago
-
KP Tourism Authority hands over camping pods to KVDA54 minutes ago
-
SCCI SVP meets NLC, DP World Officials54 minutes ago
-
Home appliance companies deposit Rs 90m fine to CCP5 hours ago
-
NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment5 hours ago