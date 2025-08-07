Open Menu

NEPRA Gives Relief Of Rs. 1.881 Per Unit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 10:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Announcing its decision on the requests filed by Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (X-DISCOs), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has determined quarterly tariff relief of Rs 1.8881 per unit.

Under the uniform tariff policy, the approved uniform quarterly tariff adjustments will also be applicable on K-Electric (KE) customers, barring lifeline and prepaid customers, for a period of 3 months from August 2025 to October 2025, said a press release issued on Thursday.

As per the NEPRA’s decision, these quarterly tariff adjustments shall be recovered from consumers after notification from the federal government.

Across Pakistan, electricity users are charged an equal or ‘uniform’ tariff, as per the rules and regulations of the federal government and the regulator, NEPRA. Individual distribution companies cannot unilaterally make any changes. All such petitions undergo a public hearing and scrutiny prior to approval; a public hearing on this petition was conducted on 4th August 2025.

