Open Menu

NAB Auctions Bahria Town Properties To Recover Defaulted Plea Bargain Dues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 10:15 PM

NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday auctioned six prime commercial properties belonging to Bahria Town, intensifying efforts to recover funds in connection with a 2019 court-approved plea bargain involving Malik Riaz’s family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday auctioned six prime commercial properties belonging to Bahria Town, intensifying efforts to recover funds in connection with a 2019 court-approved plea bargain involving Malik Riaz’s family.

The move follows a 2019 plea bargain sanctioned by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The auction of properties was conducted at NAB’s Rawalpindi office and its premises in Sector G-6/1, Islamabad.

According to NAB officials, Rubaish Marquee in Islamabad was successfully auctioned for Rs 508 million—Rs 20 million above its reserved price.

Corporate Office-I in Rawalpindi received conditional offers amounting to Rs 876 million, while Corporate Office-II attracted bids worth Rs 881.5 million.

Final approval of both offers is pending from NAB’s Competent Authority.

Three properties remained unsold due to lack of qualifying bids. A re-auction will be announced soon.

Recent Stories

NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover def ..

NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues

2 minutes ago
 Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facin ..

Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facing insecurity, 203 mln undernou ..

4 minutes ago
 Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in ..

Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in connection of I.D celebration ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

1 hour ago
 ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategi ..

UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategic partnership in Moscow

2 hours ago
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme ..

Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..

3 hours ago
 BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-Sou ..

BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..

3 hours ago
 KP Tourism Authority hands over camping pods to KV ..

KP Tourism Authority hands over camping pods to KVDA

11 minutes ago
 National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launc ..

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..

4 hours ago
 Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate o ..

Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan