NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday auctioned six prime commercial properties belonging to Bahria Town, intensifying efforts to recover funds in connection with a 2019 court-approved plea bargain involving Malik Riaz’s family

The move follows a 2019 plea bargain sanctioned by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The auction of properties was conducted at NAB’s Rawalpindi office and its premises in Sector G-6/1, Islamabad.

According to NAB officials, Rubaish Marquee in Islamabad was successfully auctioned for Rs 508 million—Rs 20 million above its reserved price.

Corporate Office-I in Rawalpindi received conditional offers amounting to Rs 876 million, while Corporate Office-II attracted bids worth Rs 881.5 million.

Final approval of both offers is pending from NAB’s Competent Authority.

Three properties remained unsold due to lack of qualifying bids. A re-auction will be announced soon.