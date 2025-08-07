NAB Auctions Bahria Town Properties To Recover Defaulted Plea Bargain Dues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 10:15 PM
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday auctioned six prime commercial properties belonging to Bahria Town, intensifying efforts to recover funds in connection with a 2019 court-approved plea bargain involving Malik Riaz’s family
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday auctioned six prime commercial properties belonging to Bahria Town, intensifying efforts to recover funds in connection with a 2019 court-approved plea bargain involving Malik Riaz’s family.
The move follows a 2019 plea bargain sanctioned by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
The auction of properties was conducted at NAB’s Rawalpindi office and its premises in Sector G-6/1, Islamabad.
According to NAB officials, Rubaish Marquee in Islamabad was successfully auctioned for Rs 508 million—Rs 20 million above its reserved price.
Corporate Office-I in Rawalpindi received conditional offers amounting to Rs 876 million, while Corporate Office-II attracted bids worth Rs 881.5 million.
Final approval of both offers is pending from NAB’s Competent Authority.
Three properties remained unsold due to lack of qualifying bids. A re-auction will be announced soon.
Recent Stories
NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues
Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facing insecurity, 203 mln undernou ..
Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in connection of I.D celebration ..
UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi
UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategic partnership in Moscow
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..
BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..
KP Tourism Authority hands over camping pods to KVDA
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues2 minutes ago
-
KP PA adopts resolution to change name of South Waziristan27 minutes ago
-
Jashn-e-Azadi, Ma'rka-e-Haq celebrations continue in Karachi27 minutes ago
-
Irrigation Secy for monitoring rivers, drains27 minutes ago
-
Experts urge tech-driven healthcare reforms in Pakistan imperative37 minutes ago
-
Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facing insecurity, 203 mln undernourished in OIC states ..4 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman attends Qul-Khawani of late Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani37 minutes ago
-
CDA to use drones, Google Earth surveillance for anti-encroachment drive37 minutes ago
-
Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in connection of I.D celebrations4 minutes ago
-
KP govt approves sanitation vehicles for all TMAs4 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate honored with prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award37 minutes ago
-
PTI should prioritize national interest over personal agendas: Minister57 minutes ago