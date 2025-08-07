Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in connection of I.D celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) As part of the celebration of Independence Day and Battle for Truth, a grand poetry gathering (mushaira) was organized at the Government Postgraduate College, Miranshah in North Waziristan district.

The event was held under directives of Director Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Nauman Mujahid, and Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan, Muhammad Yousaf Kareem, says a press release.

The main objective was to promote national spirit and cultural expression through poetry. Assistant Commissioner Miranshah, Shah Waliullah Khan, attended the event as the chief guest.

Other guests included District Education Officer Gul Daraz, Ghani Rehman, Principal Aurangzeb, Principal Akhtar Ali, and Secretary (PRCS) Imran Wazir.

Twenty-five eminent poets from across North Waziristan participated in the gathering, eloquently presenting themes of patriotism, resilience, and national unity through captivating verses in Urdu and Pashto.

The event served as an important platform for literary activities and the expression of national sentiments, with a strong spirit of freedom and national pride.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the poets and guests were presented with commemorative gifts and honorary certificates in recognition of their literary contributions and in honor of the national celebrations.

The participants and local community deeply appreciated the program and expressed gratitude to the organizers and poets for making the celebration memorable.

