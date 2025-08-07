Open Menu

KP PA Adopts Resolution To Change Name Of South Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM

KP PA adopts resolution to change name of South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday adopted resolution to change the name of South Waziristan District.

Mover of the resolution, Member Provincial Assembly, Asif Khan said that South Waziristan is part of KP province where majority people belong to Mehsud tribe.

He said that ninety percent of the population residing in the district is Mehsud and current name did not represent culture and traditions of the area.

He suggested changing name of the district to Mehsud Waziristan for better representation of the district and its people.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly referred the matter to standing committee in which police thrashed a lawyer in Swat. MPA, Ali Shah Advocate has said that case of the incident has been registered suggesting that matter should be probed by standing committee to prevention happening of these incidents in future.

