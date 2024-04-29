Two Decapitated Bodies Found
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The decapitated bodies of a girl and a youth were found
in their houses in Mohallah Daroghawala of Khushab area
on Monday.
The victims were identified as Hina Naeem (19) of Kasab family
and Mehar Yasar Munir (21). The motive behind their murder
could not be ascertained as yet.
In another incident, Zaheer ul Hassan Shah Bukhari, a school
teacher in Mangwal Khurd village of Shahpur, was shot dead
outside his house.
The police have handed over the bodies to the heirs after
postmortem.
Police were looking into the matters.
Regional Police Officer Sargodha and DPO took notice of the
incidents and ordered the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President confers Nishan-i-Imitaz (M) upon Commander Turkish Land Forces3 minutes ago
-
International Photo Competition “Save the Earth” announced3 minutes ago
-
Director ML&C plants sapling in Cantt Garden3 minutes ago
-
18 held for selling roti, naan at higher prices4 minutes ago
-
Continuous heavy rainfall, landslides cause widespread destruction in Hazara division13 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four persons on violating marriage, fireworks laws23 minutes ago
-
Nazeer Tarar tables “Seed (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (No. II of 2024)” in NA23 minutes ago
-
'Theatre Wallay' to organize classes from May 533 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to THQ Yazman33 minutes ago
-
First ever-literature based museum; likely to be inaugurated soon33 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests four key TTP terrorists involved in Bisham attack43 minutes ago
-
Cotton Management Committee met43 minutes ago