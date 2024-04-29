Open Menu

Two Decapitated Bodies Found

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Two decapitated bodies found

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The decapitated bodies of a girl and a youth were found

in their houses in Mohallah Daroghawala of Khushab area

on Monday.

The victims were identified as Hina Naeem (19) of Kasab family

and Mehar Yasar Munir (21). The motive behind their murder

could not be ascertained as yet.

In another incident, Zaheer ul Hassan Shah Bukhari, a school

teacher in Mangwal Khurd village of Shahpur, was shot dead

outside his house.

The police have handed over the bodies to the heirs after

postmortem.

Police were looking into the matters.

Regional Police Officer Sargodha and DPO took notice of the

incidents and ordered the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

