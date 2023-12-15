Two gangs busted, Rs 11.3m looted goods recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have busted seven members of two robbery, dacoity and theft gangs and recovered over Rs 11.3 million looted goods from their possession.

Police spokesperson told on Friday that SHO Muzaffarabad police station Muhammad Ramzan Gill along with his team raided and arrested three members of Wajahat alias Wajju gang including ring leader Wajahat Hussain, Shehbaz and Muhammad Amir.

Police have recovered Rs 5.5 million looted goods and one pistol with bullets from their possession. 16 cases of robbery were traced against the gang during interrogation.

Likewise, four members of Altaf dawn gang including ring leader Altaf , Tasawar Abbas and Tasawar were arrested by recovering from the the looted goods worth over Rs 5.7 million including 87 solar plates, electric wires and others.

More revelations were expected from the arrested gangsters.

