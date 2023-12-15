Open Menu

Two Gangs Busted, Rs 11.3m Looted Goods Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Two gangs busted, Rs 11.3m looted goods recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have busted seven members of two robbery, dacoity and theft gangs and recovered over Rs 11.3 million looted goods from their possession.

Police spokesperson told on Friday that SHO Muzaffarabad police station Muhammad Ramzan Gill along with his team raided and arrested three members of Wajahat alias Wajju gang including ring leader Wajahat Hussain, Shehbaz and Muhammad Amir.

Police have recovered Rs 5.5 million looted goods and one pistol with bullets from their possession. 16 cases of robbery were traced against the gang during interrogation.

Likewise, four members of Altaf dawn gang including ring leader Altaf , Tasawar Abbas and Tasawar were arrested by recovering from the the looted goods worth over Rs 5.7 million including 87 solar plates, electric wires and others.

More revelations were expected from the arrested gangsters.

APP/sak

1415 hrs

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Muzaffarabad From Million

Recent Stories

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Fa ..

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, others in Shaukat A ..

14 minutes ago
 SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

3 hours ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

6 hours ago
Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

15 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

15 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

15 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

15 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

16 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan