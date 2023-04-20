Two Injured In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 01:20 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :At least two people were injured after a motorbike collided head-on with a vehicle near toll plaza Mian Chanu late Wednesday night.
According to the rescuers, the accident occurred due to over-speeding by both the bike rider and the motorist.
The injured identified as Iram Bibi and Muneer Ahmad, a resident of Chk no. 11 were shifted to THQ hospital for treatment.
Police of the jurisdiction concerned have registered a case and started investigation.