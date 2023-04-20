Two injured in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :At least two people were injured after a motorbike collided head-on with a vehicle near toll plaza Mian Chanu late Wednesday night.

According to the rescuers, the accident occurred due to over-speeding by both the bike rider and the motorist.

The injured identified as Iram Bibi and Muneer Ahmad, a resident of Chk no. 11 were shifted to THQ hospital for treatment.

Police of the jurisdiction concerned have registered a case and started investigation.