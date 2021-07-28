UrduPoint.com
Two Killed As House Collapses During Rain In Mardan

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Two killed as house collapses during rain in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :At least two children were killed when a house collapsed due to excessive rains in Mardan on Wednesday morning.

According to a report of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) a minor girl and boy were killed when their house collapsed in Qureshi area of Mardan district due to heavy rains.

The report further said the ill-fated house was totally damaged while another house in the close vicinity was partially damaged.

Rescue workers retrieved both the bodies and hand over to heirs for burial.

