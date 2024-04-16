Two killed in collision of bikes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Two unidentified bike riders were killed after colliding with each other near Basti Allah Bukhsh, tehsil Jitoi, police said.

The duo reported to have come over tehsil Jitoi to see famous grand mosque built here.

According to police it was yet to discover identity of the deceased nor knew about where they came from.

The bodies were shifted to THQ hospital with police appealed common citizens to help them find heirs of the late persons.