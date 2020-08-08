UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Roof Collapse Incident

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 04:53 PM

Two killed in roof collapse incident

At least two persons were killed due to roof collapse in Lyari area of the city on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed due to roof collapse in Lyari area of the city on Saturday.

According to police, Muhammad Anwar s/o Peer Murad age 40 years and Raza Muhammad s/o Dost Muhammad aged 45 years were killed when the roof of a grocery shop collapsed in Jahanabad near Mewa Shah graveyard.

Bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

