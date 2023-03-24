UrduPoint.com

Two Killed , Six Injured In Road Accident In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Two killed , six injured in road accident in Hyderabad

An accident between a passenger coach and a dumper truck near Nooriabad, Jamshoro district, on M9 Motorway claimed the lives of two brothers and left 6 others injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :An accident between a passenger coach and a dumper truck near Nooriabad, Jamshoro district, on M9 Motorway claimed the lives of two brothers and left 6 others injured.

According to the police, a bus transporting passengers from Punjab to Karachi struck the truck from behind while overtaking it.

The police said the impact badly damaged half of the bus's left side including the passenger seats and windows.

The police identified the deceased brothers as 45 years old Muhammad Yousuf and 35 years old Muhammad Ameen, sons of Raheem Bux, who belonged to Bahwalnagar district.

The injured passengers were shifted to the Trauma Center Nooriabad from where they were referred to Karachi.

The police informed that the bus driver escaped after the incident whose FIR has also not been lodged so far.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Police Punjab Motorway Driver Jamshoro FIR From Coach

Recent Stories

Soyuz MS-24 Spacecraft With Russian-US Crew of 3 t ..

Soyuz MS-24 Spacecraft With Russian-US Crew of 3 to Fly to ISS on September 15 - ..

3 minutes ago
 LatAm food crisis on the table at Ibero-American s ..

LatAm food crisis on the table at Ibero-American summit

5 minutes ago
 Finn bidding for Man Utd is sport-crazy tech entre ..

Finn bidding for Man Utd is sport-crazy tech entrepreneur

5 minutes ago
 UN expert urges India to immediately end crackdown ..

UN expert urges India to immediately end crackdown on Kashmiri human rights defe ..

3 minutes ago
 Political issues should be resolved through dialog ..

Political issues should be resolved through dialogue: Federal Minister for Feder ..

3 minutes ago
 Kiev Fulfills 15 of 31 Council of Europe's Anti-Co ..

Kiev Fulfills 15 of 31 Council of Europe's Anti-Corruption Recommendations - Org ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.