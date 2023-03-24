Two killed , six injured in road accident in Hyderabad

An accident between a passenger coach and a dumper truck near Nooriabad, Jamshoro district, on M9 Motorway claimed the lives of two brothers and left 6 others injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :An accident between a passenger coach and a dumper truck near Nooriabad, Jamshoro district, on M9 Motorway claimed the lives of two brothers and left 6 others injured.

According to the police, a bus transporting passengers from Punjab to Karachi struck the truck from behind while overtaking it.

The police said the impact badly damaged half of the bus's left side including the passenger seats and windows.

The police identified the deceased brothers as 45 years old Muhammad Yousuf and 35 years old Muhammad Ameen, sons of Raheem Bux, who belonged to Bahwalnagar district.

The injured passengers were shifted to the Trauma Center Nooriabad from where they were referred to Karachi.

The police informed that the bus driver escaped after the incident whose FIR has also not been lodged so far.