Two persons killed in Oghi over personal enmity

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Father and daughter Monday were shot dead in Harighah Oghi over personal enmity when both were sleeping on the rooftop, the killers managed to escape after committing the crime.

According to the police sources, Jol Khan son of Waris Khan resident of Kohistan who had migrated from his native town to Harighah Oghi a couple of years ago.

He was sleeping on the rooftop of his house along with his 8 years old minor girl Shahnaz when his rival barged into the house, opened fire on them and killed both on the spot.

Oghi police shifted the dead bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Oghi and registered a double murder case against four people including Rasheed son of Saidol, Chabbo and Nehmat sons of Gul Khan and Barl son of Kheer.

Police have also started investigation.