UrduPoint.com

Two Pharmacies Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Two pharmacies fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Two pharmacies were fined for selling illegal and smuggled medicines here on Thursday.

According to the official sources, a team headed by Drug Inspector Sillanwali Sabir Hussain conducted raids in various villages and checked the multiple medical stores.

The team got registered cases against the owners of two medical stores of chak 136-NB for selling illegal and expired medicines.

The cases of challaned medical stores were sent to District Quality Control board.

Related Topics

Sillanwali

Recent Stories

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

1 minute ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

17 minutes ago
 Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain va ..

Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain value

1 hour ago
 Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th August 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.