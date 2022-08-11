Two pharmacies fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Two pharmacies were fined for selling illegal and smuggled medicines here on Thursday.

According to the official sources, a team headed by Drug Inspector Sillanwali Sabir Hussain conducted raids in various villages and checked the multiple medical stores.

The team got registered cases against the owners of two medical stores of chak 136-NB for selling illegal and expired medicines.

The cases of challaned medical stores were sent to District Quality Control board.